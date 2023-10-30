The Depression-Era Origins Of Leaving Cookies And Milk For Santa
In countries where Christmas is celebrated, little kids leave out something as a gift to Santa on Christmas Eve. Depending on where you live in the world, the tradition may vary. In the Netherlands, children leave out hay, carrots, and water for Santa's horses because they believe the sled is pulled by horses and not reindeer. In Australia, kids often leave out a glass of beer for Santa along with other treats. However, in the U.S., the most common tradition is to leave out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk. But have you ever wondered where this tradition began?
The act of leaving treats out for Santa didn't take off in the U.S. until the 1930s during the Great Depression. While this might seem like a weird time to be leaving out extra baked goods overnight, when you know the reason behind it, it makes a lot of sense. Apparently, the cookies and milk tradition began as a way to show children to be grateful and give thanks for the gifts they would receive on Christmas, even if they didn't have much to give to show their gratitude.
Why do kids leave out cookies for Santa today?
While being grateful for what you receive and thanking Santa for his efforts is definitely still part of the tradition today, it's not the only reason kids leave out milk and cookies every Christmas Eve. Another way to interpret the tradition is as a fun-natured bribe that kids can give Santa to make sure he stops by their house.
The cookies are also a way for children to know that Santa is real — because who else could possibly have eaten the cookies and drank the milk if everyone in the family was sleeping?
To settle the debate once and for all, one 10-year-old girl from Rhode Island sent in a half-eaten Christmas cookie to her local police department to have it analyzed for DNA evidence. The police claimed to have sent the cookie for analysis but said that the results were inconclusive. However, the station did post a picture of a mysterious man with a white beard and red suit on its Facebook page.
Fun cookies and drinks to leave for Santa
If the Santa in your house is getting a little tired of eating the same old cookies every year, mixing things up is always an option. When NPR posed the question of what Santa likes to receive on Christmas on its Facebook page, many followers listed items they happened to know Santa enjoyed, such as a good stout, smoked salmon, pumpkin bread, and bourbon.
And if you're on the hunt for a different type of cookie, there are plenty of Christmas cookie recipes Santa can't resist. You can also take your cookies up a notch by adding a boozy ingredient for extra flavor. Bailey's Irish Cream is a good addition to many cookie recipes and goes especially well with the classic chocolate chip.
There are also plenty of drink options you can leave out for Santa besides milk, including ice-cold beer, eggnog, and hot chocolate.