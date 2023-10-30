The Depression-Era Origins Of Leaving Cookies And Milk For Santa

In countries where Christmas is celebrated, little kids leave out something as a gift to Santa on Christmas Eve. Depending on where you live in the world, the tradition may vary. In the Netherlands, children leave out hay, carrots, and water for Santa's horses because they believe the sled is pulled by horses and not reindeer. In Australia, kids often leave out a glass of beer for Santa along with other treats. However, in the U.S., the most common tradition is to leave out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk. But have you ever wondered where this tradition began?

The act of leaving treats out for Santa didn't take off in the U.S. until the 1930s during the Great Depression. While this might seem like a weird time to be leaving out extra baked goods overnight, when you know the reason behind it, it makes a lot of sense. Apparently, the cookies and milk tradition began as a way to show children to be grateful and give thanks for the gifts they would receive on Christmas, even if they didn't have much to give to show their gratitude.