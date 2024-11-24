The Types Of Beer That Bring Out The Best In Chocolate

If you're a true chocolate lover you know there are ways to pair it with wine that enhance the flavor. This works similarly with beer. We recently talked with Victoria Johnson, head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates in Denver, Colorado, who gave us some advice on matching chocolate with beer. (Denver is on our list of top cities for beer lovers, so she's likely had a chance to try many different pairings.) Chocolate and beer go well together because the rich cocoa butter melts on the tongue giving you the fatty low notes of chocolate, while the sparkly carbonation dances on the tongue with its high notes, creating a rounder taste and mouthfeel.

For a dark chocolate pairing Johnson recommends a porter or a stout beer because "these beers have a deeper flavor profile and the underlying notes of the beer are more rich and chocolatey which complements the dark chocolate perfectly." Porters tend to be a little lighter and have chocolate notes as a result of using malted barley, while stouts use roasted barley and have more of a strong, coffee taste.