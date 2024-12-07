The Type Of Meat You Should Probably Skip At Costco

Costco warehouses can feel overwhelming because of the sheer breadth of items you can find, from the white truffle oil you'll wish you knew about sooner to all the most popular Costco offerings in every state. With all of those options, though, comes more chances for Costco to stock something that might not be worth taking home, including a few food recalls that haunt the chain. Among the items that don't seem to be worth it are the Kirkland Signature Chicken Party Wings. "Party" meaning the wings are separated into drums and flats with the wing tip not included, rather than coming whole.

Daily Meal reported on 14 different meats from Costco and these party wings landed in the "skip" category due to a few reasons. One big reason was due to the packaging. The wings are supposed to be vacuum-sealed and shouldn't leak, though Daily Meal found this wasn't the case, similar to what other customers have found with the packs of chicken breasts. Additionally, the wing packages consistently contain too much liquid, which can make quite the mess.