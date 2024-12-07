The Type Of Meat You Should Probably Skip At Costco
Costco warehouses can feel overwhelming because of the sheer breadth of items you can find, from the white truffle oil you'll wish you knew about sooner to all the most popular Costco offerings in every state. With all of those options, though, comes more chances for Costco to stock something that might not be worth taking home, including a few food recalls that haunt the chain. Among the items that don't seem to be worth it are the Kirkland Signature Chicken Party Wings. "Party" meaning the wings are separated into drums and flats with the wing tip not included, rather than coming whole.
Daily Meal reported on 14 different meats from Costco and these party wings landed in the "skip" category due to a few reasons. One big reason was due to the packaging. The wings are supposed to be vacuum-sealed and shouldn't leak, though Daily Meal found this wasn't the case, similar to what other customers have found with the packs of chicken breasts. Additionally, the wing packages consistently contain too much liquid, which can make quite the mess.
More reasons to skip Costco's chicken wings
Aside from the poor packaging, Kirkland Signature Chicken Party Wings have three other major downfalls. Perhaps the worst of the three is that the wings often have little meat on them, which makes for a rather sad party platter. This isn't always the case, because another reported problem has been inconsistent sizes of the wings. However, this makes it more difficult for you to cook them evenly — so it's not exactly a saving grace.
Lastly is the fact that, well, chickens have feathers. Those feathers can sometimes fail to be completely plucked from chickens when they are processed, which isn't the most appetizing sight. Thankfully this is just a visual issue; any residual feathers you might find on chicken, be it from Costco or elsewhere, can safely be removed and you can carry on cooking them as normal. Overall, you might want to stock up on wings somewhere else, and use additional tricks that will upgrade your chicken wings.