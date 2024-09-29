The Most Popular Costco Food Products In Every State Might Surprise You

Can you guess the most popular Costco product in your state? Perhaps it's an item you're constantly raving about, like that snack you just can't get enough of or that dinner ingredient you use on the regular. Or, maybe it's a product you have yet to discover. Luckily, we've uncovered the most popular Costco products in each state, so you can check your answer against the facts.

CouponBirds conducted extensive research across multiple social media platforms, online forums, and Costco-related sites to unveil the most popular Costco products based on location. Popularity was determined by the number of times a product was mentioned or given a hashtag. Finally, the long-awaited results are in — and they might surprise you.

Reading through the results, we noticed that 15 food products lead the pack, and as a food-focused site, we chose to hone in on these items. So if you're scanning for your state and can't find it, we're not ignoring you. It's simply because there was no survey data for these locations or their top-mentioned items weren't food-related. Of the food items listed, some we've tried ourselves, and others we hadn't even heard of. So naturally, we scoured social media platforms like Reddit, TikTok, and Instagram, as well as product reviews, to understand what made each product so popular. Read on to learn which foods top the ranks and why you should consider adding them to your Costco cart.