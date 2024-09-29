The Most Popular Costco Food Products In Every State Might Surprise You
Can you guess the most popular Costco product in your state? Perhaps it's an item you're constantly raving about, like that snack you just can't get enough of or that dinner ingredient you use on the regular. Or, maybe it's a product you have yet to discover. Luckily, we've uncovered the most popular Costco products in each state, so you can check your answer against the facts.
CouponBirds conducted extensive research across multiple social media platforms, online forums, and Costco-related sites to unveil the most popular Costco products based on location. Popularity was determined by the number of times a product was mentioned or given a hashtag. Finally, the long-awaited results are in — and they might surprise you.
Reading through the results, we noticed that 15 food products lead the pack, and as a food-focused site, we chose to hone in on these items. So if you're scanning for your state and can't find it, we're not ignoring you. It's simply because there was no survey data for these locations or their top-mentioned items weren't food-related. Of the food items listed, some we've tried ourselves, and others we hadn't even heard of. So naturally, we scoured social media platforms like Reddit, TikTok, and Instagram, as well as product reviews, to understand what made each product so popular. Read on to learn which foods top the ranks and why you should consider adding them to your Costco cart.
Kirkland Prosecco (California, Arizona, and Illinois)
California, Arizona, and Illinois must be feeling bubbly because this store-brand prosecco topped the charts in these states. This Italian sparkling wine is made from 100% Glera grapes and has an 11% ABV. It's designated an "extra brut", meaning It's a dry wine and overall, the flavor is crisp, light, and fruity. This prosecco is also designated superiore DOCG, an Italian wine classification requiring stricter rules and specific aging techniques.
This description gives you a basic idea of what to expect when popping the cork. But why do people specifically love this brand so much? Well, Reddit goers believe it's a "dupe of a name brand" — and a delicious one at that. Plus, Costco-brand wine is famously affordable, and one user noted, "I honestly prefer it over almost any other bottle of bubble under $25." Another commenter admitted to serving it at their wedding, which isn't a bad idea considering how costly these celebrations are.
It seems certain states love their prosecco more than others. However, popularity might also be impacted by what states are allowed to sell alcohol at their local Costco. As another shopper lamented on the same thread, "I live in Utah, which means no wine or spirits at home Costco. I legit buy a case of this when I have the chance."
Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers (Kentucky, Montana, and Nebraska)
People are going wild for Reese's Dipped animal crackers and who can blame them? The combination of milk chocolate, Reese's peanut butter, and sweetened crackers sounds absolutely more-ish. It's definitely an upgrade to plain animal crackers, and if you like Reese's, this product adds a welcomed crunch. A 24-ounce bag comes with roughly 88 bite-sized animal snacks, which sounds like a lot, but people seem to plow through them.
On one Reddit thread, users describe them as being quite addictive. They recommended trying them as a frozen snack and also discussed ways to get more for themselves. As one parent explains, "I bought 2 bags and I want to hide them from my kids, but I'll share the first bag with them (and hide the second)." It seems like a fair compromise to us. We just hope that the second bag goes undetected and rightfully enjoyed in solitude.
Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells (Georgia, New York, Mississippi, and Ohio)
Of all the popular Costco foods, this one takes the cake. It was the top product in four states, more than any other item on our list. So what makes this mac & cheese so special? For starters, it's touted as a healthier version of Kraft. The Goodles Cheddy Mac has 270 calories per serving, with 4 g of fat, 48 g of carbs, and 15 g of protein. It's stacked with nutrients and has several healthy ingredients, including leafy greens, mushrooms, and chlorella. However, parents say their kids love it, even if they normally despise vegetables. It's safe to say it's not your typical mac & cheese, although it definitely satisfies that craving.
The company also boasts cleverly named flavors, including Bling-Bling Bac'n, Shella Good, and Twist My Parm. Are you vegan or gluten-free? No worries — this brand has you covered with its gluten-free Cheddy Mac and Vegan is Believin' varieties. Meanwhile, one TikToker couldn't get enough of the brand's Here Comes Truffle flavor after finding it at Costco. They explain, "I could eat my weight in the truffle flavor!!! Hands down, best boxed mac and cheese ever!"
Trident Fish Sticks (Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington)
These three coastal states can't get enough of Trident's Ultimate Fish Sticks. These bags come with four pounds of panko-breaded Wild Alaskan pollock, which equals 60 fish sticks. They come frozen in a handy resealable bag and can be baked, fried, or even microwaved.
Not only are they convenient to make in a pinch, but people rave about the fish-to-breading ratio. One consumer passed along this rumor on Reddit, sharing, "I've heard they have a little less breading and a little more fish than some grocery store brands, which is what I'm hoping for!" Fellow fish stick fans also recommend using them for fish tacos.
Unfortunately, there's another rumor circling on the same thread that this product has the Death Star, meaning it may be discontinued. It appears this is purely because stocks are running low in some stores. While we couldn't find official confirmation, we're hoping it boils down to a temporary rush and not a supply chain issue.
General Mills Morning Summit Cereal (Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Texas)
Are you a morning person? Residents of Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Texas seem to be since their most talked about Costco product was General Mills Morning Summit Cereal. The first ingredient listed is almonds, followed by cereal flakes, dried cherries, dried cranberries, and pumpkin seeds. It's a healthy option that's gently sweetened by the dried fruits.
It sounds delicious to us, but this 38-ounce box comes with a hefty price tag of $13. However, customer reviews on Costco assure us it's worth the money, saying,"This is the best cereal that I have ever eaten." Shockingly, prices appear to be even more expensive on Amazon, and one customer review urged consumers to head to Costco instead, saying, "I tried a repeat order but the price jumped from $25 to $30 per box. Costco sells this product for $13.49 a box. That's my new source."
Kirkland Signature French Vodka (Michigan and Delaware)
Michigan and Delaware are the two states where residents mentioned Kirkland's French Vodka more than any other product. M Live reports that the average Michigander consumes 23 gallons of alcohol per year, and liquor consumption is on the rise. This may be a contributing factor or a mere coincidence, but people from this state must love their vodka. It's easy to understand why since there are so many quick and easy vodka cocktails to make.
Kirkland's Signature French Vodka comes in a 1.75-liter bottle and is known to be super smooth thanks to a five-time distillation and double filtration. And despite the understated label, this liquor isn't going unnoticed. Consumers rave about the quality and price and highly prefer it over Costco's American vodka. A Reddit user explains, "[This is] magnificent. It's reportedly NOT made by Grey Goose but it might as well be. It's almost identical. Good clean drinking. Feeling fresh as a daisy the next day."
Sanders Small Batch Wonders Sea Salt Caramel (Iowa)
Iowans seem to have a sweet tooth because they can't stop talking about this delicious snack. Sanders Small Batch Wonders come as 36-ounce containers full of kettle-cooked caramel treats enrobed in rich dark chocolate sprinkled with sea salt. Costco also sells these Sanders sweets in Milk Chocolate and Pecan Caramel Cluster varieties. However, it's the Sea Salt versions that get the most shoutouts online.
Consumers once again turned to Reddit to discuss just how quickly they go through a container, with one saying, "These are the devil. I can mow through a jar in no time!" Users also recommended covering them in cookie dough and baking them. We can't lie: our mouths are already watering and this suggestion forced us to add these treats to our Costco shopping list. And If you want to share the wealth, we suggest picking up extra containers and gifting them to friends.
Fresh Berries (Vermont and New Hampshire)
Vermont and New Hampshire have something in common: their love of Costco's fresh berries. There are certain fruits you should be purchasing at Costco, and according to online chatter from these residents, this includes its berries. Costco sells a variety of berries, including strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries.
This Reddit user was blown away by the quality: "The raspberries are FIRM! So are the blackberries which are the best tasting I've ever had from Costco! Strawberries taste like real ... strawberries!!" However, people commented that produce does vary by state, and since it's a perishable item, it doesn't travel as well. So while Vermont and New Hampshire may have tasty berries, we can't say the same for all states.
That being said, if you wanna up your odds of getting the best fresh berries at Costco, head there from late spring to early fall, when berries are in season. To extend their shelf life, store them in the fridge or freezer immediately when you arrive home. Also, hold off on washing them until just before eating. Without the added moisture from water, they are less likely to get soggy or mold as quickly.
Kirkland Signature Cooked Italian Style Beef Meatballs (Idaho and South Dakota)
Who doesn't love convenience when cooking? People from Idaho and South Dakota seem to, and Kirkland's Italian Style Beef Meatballs are one of their Costco staples. The 6-pound resealable bag comes with 140 meatballs. These meatballs are already cooked — all you have to do is reheat. They're excellent in meatball subs and pasta dishes, but while tomato sauce is an obvious choice for Italian-style meatballs, don't be afraid to switch things up with teriyaki. Also, these meatballs aren't solely designed for the main course. They're definitely appetizer-worthy, so if the kids are extra hungry before dinner, pop these into the microwave to bide you some time.
Because these meatballs are so convenient, many people favor them for easy meals. Some even use them for family dinners every week. One fan on Reddit says, "Had these last night! I love them for my "I don't feel like cooking" nights because I throw some Rao's that I dress up with fresh ingredients and boil noodles. Done."
Bibigo Cooked Sticky Rice (Oregon)
Oregonians must have an affinity for rice — and 5-minute meals. People from these states frequently mentioned Bibigo Cooked Sticky Rice, a Korean-style rice sold in single-serving bowls. The best part? The bowl is microwavable, and the rice merely needs two minutes or less till it's soft, hot, and ready to go. Simply toss on your favorite rice additions and you've got a full meal.
When rifling through online forums, we found that people thought Bibigo Cooked Sticky Rice was a great go-to for lazy meals. Don't have the energy to cook? Try combining them with one of Costco's frozen dinners like its Mandarin Orange Chicken. The rice would also make a great pairing with pre-made curries or stews. And if you really want to save yourself time throughout the week, use these rice bowls as a base when meal prepping.
Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend (Florida and Maryland)
Vermont and New Hampshire couldn't get enough fresh berries, but Florida and Maryland prefer theirs frozen. These states love Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend, a 4-pound mix of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. And the fact that they come frozen has some serious benefits. They work excellently in smoothies, keeping things cold without watering it down. These berries also taste delicious in yogurt or morning oats. And on a super hot day, they function as a delicious standalone snack to help you cool off.
Since this three berry blend comes frozen, it has a much longer shelf life than fresh berries — but this doesn't mean you need to eat them cold. Pop them in the microwave and you've got a hot berry topping for those morning pancakes or evening dessert. Another way to use frozen fruit is in cobblers. You don't even need to let them thaw. Simply mix in the frozen fruit as you would fresh, bake, and, enjoy.
La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread (Tennessee)
La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread prides itself on using natural ingredients and no artificial flavors. You can taste the authenticity through creamy cheese and real chunks of spinach and artichoke. This condiment can be served hot or cold, and just as the name promises, as a dip or spread. It pairs well with pita bread, carrots, celery, or bell peppers and makes a delicious addition to deli sandwiches. But why stop there? This spread can be turned into a pizza or pasta sauce or used to stuff vegetables.
This condiment is a mouthful to say, but people in Tennessee love its quality. On Amazon, one user shared that it, "Tasted just like restaurant quality dip when served warm. Flavors were all perfectly balanced — no one flavor was overpowering another." So if you're looking for ways to impress those guests, this brand delivers.
Food court hot dog and soda combo (North Dakota)
North Dakota is keeping it classic with a hot dog and soda combo, one of the best items from Costco's food court. Who can blame them either? All that shopping builds up an appetite, and this combo is a serious bargain worth mentioning. As National Public Radio reports, the hot dog and soda combo have cost a mere $1.50 since the 1980s, and that price isn't changing anytime soon. It sounds like a strong PR tactic on Costco's part. After all, it's gotten enough North Dakotans talking to make it their most-mentioned item online.
This fan-favorite combo is pretty much an institution at Costco. Some even schedule extra time during their Cotsco runs to sit and enjoy one of these tasty meals. The hot dog comes with toppings including ketchup, mustard, relish, and chopped onions. Meanwhile, the 20-ounce sodas come with free refills, making this combo even more cost-effective
Kirkland Signature Organic No Salt Seasoning (Nevada)
Apparently, Nevada likes to spice things up (sans the salt, though). This kosher condiment is made with 21 organic seasonings including onion, garlic, carrot, and black pepper. It's great when you want to add a burst of flavor to meat or stir-fries without much effort.
Costco reviewers gave this seasoning a near 5-star rating with customers citing its nice balanced flavor and affordable price as pros. It adds that special something that meals sometimes lack. One consumer says, "This is my 'go to' mix for all of my cooking. It adds a homemade taste to everything."
Many reviews also mentioned how useful this seasoning is for those avoiding salt. One grateful customer exclaimed, "I highly recommend this, especially for those who need to watch their sodium intake. As a person who has Renal Failure, I really like this!" Plus, those who aren't concerned about their sodium levels can always add salt separately, so ultimately, everyone wins.
Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup (Colorado and South Carolina)
Although Colorado and South Carolina are on opposite sides of the country, they share common ground in their Costco food preferences. Both states mentioned Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup more than any other Costco product. The maple syrup is certified USDA organic and comes in a whopping 1-liter plastic jug with a flip cap. With the easy pouring mechanism, consumers likely use it atop pancakes and waffles. However, it also tastes great in salad dressings and yogurt, and over roasted veggies.
So what makes this maple syrup stand out from the rest? Costco reviewers say it tastes like authentic maple syrup and that, "if you like Maple Syrup, then Costco is the cheapest place to buy it." They're not lying seeing how the jug is only $14.99 online, which works out to be 44 cents an ounce. Plus, this maple syrup is healthier than you may realize, especially since this brand uses a 100% pure Grade A amber-rich variety.