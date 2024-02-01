19 Tricks That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are likely to appear on the menu whether you are having a cookout, tailgating, or watching the big game at a sports bar. An affordable, simple-to-eat finger food, wings have been integral within the Southern food scene for a long time but did not become popularized until the fried wing in hot sauce was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, in 1964.

By the '80s, sports bars, restaurants, and fast food joints were all on the chicken wing bandwagon, serving various iterations with myriad sauces and flavoring combinations. Wings are so well-liked today that July 29 has been designated their National Day in the United States. Indeed, in 2023, the National Chicken Council estimated that Americans would consume roughly 1.45 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl weekend alone.

While you could go out to get wings, making them at home is infinitely less expensive and can often be more unique. The key is understanding how to make the crispiest, juiciest, most delicious wings. That's where I come in. As a chef, I am here to offer simple tricks that will seriously upgrade your chicken wings regardless of how you prepare them. Whether you fry, bake, grill, smoke, or pop them in the slow cooker, read on to find out how to up your chicken wing game for your next cookout or pigskin potluck.