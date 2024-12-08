Upgrade A Classic Party Appetizer With Bacon
Salmon is a crowd-pleaser, whether smoking it on a cedar plank for a dinner party, or making crispy-skinned fillets. But, like so many foods, salmon tastes great wrapped in bacon. Just like bacon-wrapped scallops, or bacon-wrapped shrimp, you can turn salmon into a bite-sized appetizer perfect for game day or any get together. Wrapping your crispy salmon bites in smoky, salty bacon will not only complement the rich flavor of the fish but contrast the lush texture of salmon.
And while it may seem like a tricky method for cooking, there are some easy ways to cook bacon-wrapped salmon bites for your next dinner party, or midnight snack (no judgment, here). After cubing your salmon bites the Martha Stewart way, season them to your liking — but be sure not to salt them too much, since bacon is pretty salty already. From there, gently wrap each bite in a strip of bacon and secure it with a toothpick. (Pro tip: Soak your toothpicks in water for about 10 minutes beforehand to avoid burning them in the oven.) After about 20 minutes, your crispy, bacon-wrapped salmon bites are a go.
How to glaze your bacon-wrapped salmon bites
If you like your bacon extra-crispy, you can also quickly pan-sear, or partially cook, your bacon before wrapping up the salmon cubes. This allows the bacon fat to render, resulting in crispy, perfectly cooked bacon. Plus, it helps from overlooking the fish.
Bacon will introduce a meaty, smoky, salty flavor that complements salmon. But since both bacon and salmon are pretty fatty and rich in flavor, consider one additional step to perfect your salmon bites: A glaze. Introducing a glaze with acid (such as lemon, orange or vinegar), or heat (like sriracha or other spicy sauces) along with a touch of sweetness can help to cut through that richness to create a balanced, and delicious, flavor profile.
While typically paired with ham, this three-ingredient honey-balsamic glaze would be the perfect addition to bacon-wrapped salmon bites as it's a nice balance of tart and sweet. Simply brush the glaze onto your bites midway through cooking and right when they come out of the oven for a delicious go-to party appetizer.