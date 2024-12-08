Upgrade A Classic Party Appetizer With Bacon

Salmon is a crowd-pleaser, whether smoking it on a cedar plank for a dinner party, or making crispy-skinned fillets. But, like so many foods, salmon tastes great wrapped in bacon. Just like bacon-wrapped scallops, or bacon-wrapped shrimp, you can turn salmon into a bite-sized appetizer perfect for game day or any get together. Wrapping your crispy salmon bites in smoky, salty bacon will not only complement the rich flavor of the fish but contrast the lush texture of salmon.

And while it may seem like a tricky method for cooking, there are some easy ways to cook bacon-wrapped salmon bites for your next dinner party, or midnight snack (no judgment, here). After cubing your salmon bites the Martha Stewart way, season them to your liking — but be sure not to salt them too much, since bacon is pretty salty already. From there, gently wrap each bite in a strip of bacon and secure it with a toothpick. (Pro tip: Soak your toothpicks in water for about 10 minutes beforehand to avoid burning them in the oven.) After about 20 minutes, your crispy, bacon-wrapped salmon bites are a go.