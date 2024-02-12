For Extra Crispy Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp, Start With A Partial Bake

Why would you take the added step of partially baking your bacon? The short answer is that shrimp cooks faster than bacon. How much faster depends on the ingredients you're working with. For example, thick-cut bacon will perform differently from a thin-cut option. Not only will it take longer to cook through, but it will provide a different density and texture to the finished dish. The bacon you choose is a matter of preference, but understanding the differences allows you to properly align the cooking times of the different ingredients. Similarly, there's a lot to know when selecting and cooking shrimp. However, for bacon-wrapped shrimp, you'll primarily want to pay attention to the size since smaller shrimp cook faster than larger ones.

Optimize the flavors and textures of both the shrimp and the bacon by ensuring both are cooked through at the same time. This is most easily accomplished by partially baking your bacon in advance. Although it is a bit more work than using it in raw form, it's easy to pre-cook your bacon, and your efforts will be well rewarded. Just as important as partially baking it before use, it's equally essential that you don't overcook it. If it gets too crispy, you won't be able to wrap it around the shrimp without cracking and crumbling. To avoid that fate, be sure to pull it while it is still limp.