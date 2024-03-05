Martha Stewart's Tip For Perfectly Cubing Your Salmon Filet

Salmon filets are an excellent ingredient to keep in your kitchen. Along with its many tasty preparations, this type of fish is also a very nutritious food. However, in the event you want to cut your salmon filet into small cubes for a specific recipe, you may experience some trouble with keeping the tender fish firm. In this case, Martha Stewart has an ingenious yet incredibly simple tip just for you. The skilled home chef recommends chilling the filet before slicing to keep it nice and firm as you cut through it.

A chilled piece of salmon will better retain its shape as you make lengthwise cuts, which is key to getting precise cubes. To effectively chill these filets, transfer them to a sealable plastic bag and put them on top of an ice bed. Next, place the salmon and its ice bed in the coldest area of your refrigerator, which is usually on the bottom shelf towards the back. This method can keep your fish safe and delicious for up to three days, while also making it easier to cut when you want to incorporate it into your recipes.