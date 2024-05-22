The Tastiest Ham Glaze Ever Is Just 3 Simple Ingredients Away

Being raised in an Italian family, if someone said "vinegar," it meant only one thing: balsamic. I always loved this liquid in any form, but when it's cooked down with a sweetener of some type — in this case, honey — it entirely transforms into another kind of magic. That barrel-aged product, with its inherently fruity character, deepens into an even more complex version with an almost jammy character, and that sweetness is a perfect counterpoint for the tart vinegar. The result is a balanced, tantalizing glaze.

With the honey-balsamic glaze and the pork itself, you have the makings of a well-balanced flavor profile that features acid, fat, and salt. But I love a dish with a kick, so I introduced a little spice, too.

In terms of ratio, I find a good rule of thumb to be 2 parts honey to 1 part balsamic. When it comes to your spice, start with a ½ teaspoon and take it from there. It's easy to add more to taste. While making a glaze on its own requires cooking this mixture down, you can skip that step here since it'll concentrate naturally as your ham bakes. In this case, you can lather it straight onto the skin of your meat once it is well whisked together. This should be plenty of glaze for a ham about 8-10 pounds in size. If you have some left over, it makes a killer candied bacon.