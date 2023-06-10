South Korea's Costco Has Us Ready To Pack Our Bags

Americans love Costco, and for good reason; in what other single store can you get a TV, a mega-pack of toilet paper, and enough frozen waffles to build an accurate-to-scale replica of a 19th-century Bavarian castle? But one of the biggest reasons we love Costco isn't even the bulk goods, it's the surprisingly good food. From pizza to BBQ brisket sandwiches to the company's signature hot dog deal, not even IKEA can compete with Costco's food court.

But that food isn't the same everywhere you go. International fast food chains like McDonald's and KFC often cater to their local audiences, and Costco is no different. One of those countries is South Korea, where to say the brand has gotten creative would be a wild understatement. South Korean Costco customers can get foods that would both baffle and delight (assuming they were willing to try them) the average American consumer.