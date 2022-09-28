Costco's CFO Just Made A Major Announcement About Its Hot Dog Combo Price

You're in the U.S., and the year is 2022. How many meals can you buy for $1.50? Unless you're in on a secret, the answer is pretty much zero. According to Investopedia, much of this has to do with inflation, which is usually driven by higher costs of production or an increase in demand. Unfortunately, the U.S. is experiencing one of the highest inflation rates in history. During the 2008 financial crisis, inflation rose up to 5.6%; comparatively, inflation rose to a high of 9.1% in June 2022 (via U.S. Inflation Calculator).

What does inflation mean for businesses? It results in the majority of businesses raising prices, and more often — some are forced, and others are taking advantage of the situation, per the University of Reading's Henley Business School. As CNN noted, there are very few deviations, but Costco's hot dog combos are one of them. The popular wholesale retailer makes most of its profit from membership fees, according to The Motley Fool; this allows it to focus on affordable products. In an interview with CNBC, Costco CEO Craig Jelinek said Costco's not likely to raise membership fees, either. So if that's the case, will the price of Costco's hot dog remain the same, or will its price point become a casualty of inflation?