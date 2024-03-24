The 13 Unhealthiest Costco Bakery Foods

For bread, pastry, and cake lovers, there's nowhere more enticing in a Costco than the bakery section. Each store stocks an impressive, ever-changing range of fresh baked goods, with savvy customers making the most of the section by using a few little-known Costco bakery secrets when they shop. One secret you might be less enthused about, though, is the nutritional information of some of its products. For Costco's baked goods, this info can be pretty hard to find, and it might surprise you to learn that a number of in-store bakery items are shockingly high in one thing: saturated fat.

This much-discussed nutrient, which the American Heart Association recommends you should limit to 13 grams a day due to its potential impact on cholesterol levels, is no stranger to bakery foods. Some of Costco's items are so full of saturated fat that they supply this entire limit in one go — with others giving you way more than this per serving. In this article, we focused on the items highest in saturated fat in Costco's bakery section, while taking into account other dietary reasons why you may want to avoid them, such as their sugar content.