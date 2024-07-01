The Taco Bell Quesadilla Ordering Hack You Need To Start Trying

After realizing that this hack is an in-person exclusive, this Daily Meal writer had to make the trek over to my nearest Taco Bell and find out for myself. Upon arrival, I ordered a double-grilled chicken quesadilla and fortunately, the cashier understood the hack that I was referring to. If an employee isn't in the know, consider phrasing it differently: "Would you mind grilling my tortilla twice?" Most of the staff will be happy to flip over your quesadilla another few times before handing it over to you.

Upon first glance, the quesadilla did look slightly different than most Taco Bell quesadillas, with a significantly sturdier exterior and a darker, more charred tortilla. After one bite, I was convinced that this was absolutely the way to order quesadillas from Taco Bell. My memory of floppy, over-sauced fast food versions was quickly replaced by the perfectly melted cheese blend encased in two crunchy tortillas. Even the chicken somehow tasted better, as if the extra heat allowed the sauce that comes with Taco Bell's quesadillas to perfectly incorporate with my chosen protein.

If you haven't been to the fast food chain in a while or are looking to shake up your next order, I highly recommend trying this hack and ordering a double-grilled quesadilla.