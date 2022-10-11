The Discontinued Taco Bell Item Finally Making Its Way Back To The Menu
Taco Bell seems to be experiencing something of a Renaissance right now. Just over two years ago the chain was dealing with a fast-shrinking menu amid the pandemic, according to QSR Magazine – a truth that left many customers sad and frustrated over those losses, on top of everything else. (Goodbye Seven-Layer Burrito! Farewell Spicy Potato Soft Tacos!) But that was 2020, and today, the Tex-Mex chain is starting to bring some of its fan favorites back for good. The chain famously just reintroduced the cult-favorite Mexican Pizza to its menus, per CNN – a move so grand that the chain even made a Taco Bell musical in its honor.
With the raging success of that item alone, one might think Taco Bell is done reincarnating the foods of its past for at least a little while. Well, not quite. According to Food & Wine, Taco Bell decided to give fans a chance to bring back one of two fan favorites with a poll. The candidates? The Double Decker Taco and the Enchirito. It was a fierce battle, but only one item could win. Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to welcome in the age of the Enchirito.
Move over Mexican Pizza: it's the Enchirito's turn to sell out
After almost a decade of living with an Enchirito-less menu, Taco Bell is bringing the cheesy concoction back, according to Food & Wine. For those who are unfamiliar, Taco Bell's Enchirito consists of a soft tortilla filled with beans, seasoned beef, and onions topped with plenty of cheese and red sauce. Per Food & Wine, the menu item's return is due largely in part to a poll put out by the franchise, which went live on September 27 and was made available exclusively to members of the free Taco Bell Rewards program. Over 760,000 people voted in total – and after polling closed on October, 6 Taco Bell announced the lucky winner a day later, with the Enchirito winning with 63%.
The history of Taco Bell's Enchirtio goes way to when it was first introduced to menus in 1970, only eight years after the chain opened. Now it's back at locations nationwide — but only for a limited time, from November 17 through November 30. Now let's just hope the new dish doesn't sell out immediately, like the first time Taco Bell tried to bring back the Mexican Pizza.