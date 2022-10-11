The Discontinued Taco Bell Item Finally Making Its Way Back To The Menu

Taco Bell seems to be experiencing something of a Renaissance right now. Just over two years ago the chain was dealing with a fast-shrinking menu amid the pandemic, according to QSR Magazine – a truth that left many customers sad and frustrated over those losses, on top of everything else. (Goodbye Seven-Layer Burrito! Farewell Spicy Potato Soft Tacos!) But that was 2020, and today, the Tex-Mex chain is starting to bring some of its fan favorites back for good. The chain famously just reintroduced the cult-favorite Mexican Pizza to its menus, per CNN – a move so grand that the chain even made a Taco Bell musical in its honor.

With the raging success of that item alone, one might think Taco Bell is done reincarnating the foods of its past for at least a little while. Well, not quite. According to Food & Wine, Taco Bell decided to give fans a chance to bring back one of two fan favorites with a poll. The candidates? The Double Decker Taco and the Enchirito. It was a fierce battle, but only one item could win. Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to welcome in the age of the Enchirito.