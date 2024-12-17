14 Worst Tomato Sauce Recalls That Hit America

There are few food products more reliable than tomato sauce. Jarred and canned tomato sauce are easily upgradeable ingredients that you can put in hundreds of different dishes, and which are usually pretty easy on the wallet. So what's the problem? Well, these sauces are unfortunately prone to being recalled. Store-bought tomato sauce goes through a surprising amount of processing before it reaches supermarket shelves, and at every point in its journey, it can become compromised. Even the best jarred marinara sauces out there might not be safe from the punishment of a recall notice.

Tomato sauce is especially vulnerable to bacteria that cause botulism, a serious illness that rears its head as a result of eating homemade canned foods that have been improperly prepared, although it can contaminate store-bought foods too. Another problem can be a lack of proper cooking and treatment before the sauce is jarred, which can lead to spoilage and bulging. However, the vast majority of tomato sauce recalls are caused by innocent mistakes that can lead to big problems, with mislabeling being a common issue that leaves folks at risk of having allergic responses triggered. All of these reasons for recalling tomato sauce are simple enough, but can result in some really nasty issues for customers.