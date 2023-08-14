Is It Ever Safe To Eat Bulging Canned Food?

When you reach into the back of the pantry, you may find some long-forgotten canned foods. It can be tempting to use those cans up before their expiration dates — until you notice some imperfections marring the can. But is it safe to eat the food inside, even if the can looks misshapen? Unfortunately, some dangerous contents could be lurking inside those cans, so you should take caution.

If food is improperly canned, it could develop botulism. The very toxic bacteria causes severe illness, and the inside of a can could be the ideal environment for botulism to develop, according to State Food Safety. Of course, the safest way to avoid botulism is to simply toss out any imperfect cans of food. (And there are some canned foods you should avoid altogether.)

But what about those dented cans on the clearance shelf at the grocery store? Could botulism be hiding inside? In general, heavily dented cans, cans that swell, and cans that leak should all be thrown out. Swelling and bulging cans could be a sign that the bacteria behind botulism is growing inside and that the food has spoiled.

Ultimately, although it may be disappointing to have to toss out your canned foods, it's better to be safe than sorry. Some smaller dents may be okay, but caution should always be used to prevent any risk of botulism infections — and bulging cans should always be avoided.