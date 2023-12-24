What Does Vodka Actually Do When Added To Pasta Sauce?

Going purely on instinct, you likely wouldn't think to use vodka, a decidedly un-Italian spirit, in a pasta dish. Yet somehow, these two seemingly disparate ingredients have been working hand-in-hand in penne alla vodka since it became popular in the 1970s and 1980s. However, if you too have wondered what role vodka plays when added to this popular pasta sauce, you are not alone.

It turns out, vodka is contributing something important to the sauce. Chef Stephen Cusato, who is a social media sensation, shares the reasoning on his popular YouTube channel. (Cusato cites Harold McGee, a well-known food science writer who covered the topic in his book "On Food and Cooking: The Science and Lore of the Kitchen".)

"If you just add vodka to something, it's going to overpower it," Cusato explained. "But just like anything, when you reduce [the vodka] down, it's going to enhance flavors that weren't there to begin with" and will subsequently "work with the tomatoes to make them more 'tomato-ey.'" Essentially, the vodka ensures the flavors from ingredients like tomato come out even stronger than they otherwise might have. Interesting. But there's even more to know about the science behind penne alla vodka.