McDonald's may have built its brand on burgers and fries, but chicken McNuggets have been an equally beloved menu fixture since their 1983 debut. While chicken nuggets may seem fairly straightforward, there's lots of room to add or remove ingredients and make each fast food recipe unique. In the case of McDonald's, this keystone nugget ingredient is lemon juice solids.

It might seem like an unusual pairing at first, but lemon and chicken are a classic combination in a wide range of dishes, so why not in a McNugget too? The acidity of the lemon juice helps balance out the savoriness of white meat chicken — no pink slime here — and adds a subtle but distinct lightness to every bite.

Out of several major fast food brands, only McDonald's includes any lemon in its chicken nuggets. Lemon is absent from the frozen nuggets sold by Tyson, one of McDonald's preferred suppliers, and from Pilgrim's, the closest at-home option to authentic McNuggets. It's not exactly a secret ingredient, but lemon juice solids do make McNuggets stand out from the pack.