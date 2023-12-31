The Brand That Makes McDonald's Chicken Nuggets Possible At Home

Big Macs and Happy Meals may be McDonald's bread and butter, but its McNuggets are equally iconic, ranging from a four-piece to a 40-piece portion. However, what would you do if you're craving McNuggets and don't have Mickey D's near you? McDonald's is not actually on every street corner, even though it sometimes feels that way. In fact, you never know how far away you are from a McDonald's at any given moment. Perhaps you just want to stay home and don't feel like ordering from Uber Eats, Grubhub, or any other food delivery service.

While McDonald's partners with outside manufacturers, including Tyson, for its chicken nuggets and other meats like its sausages, you can't buy frozen chicken nuggets in-store to cook at your leisure. Fortunately, there are plenty of McNugget dupes on the market. But one in particular is close to the real thing. In a TikTok video, former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz revealed the one brand you should look out for to get as close to McNuggets as possible. He said, "What you want to do is look for a tempura-style chicken McNuggets. Pilgrims Tempura Chicken [Nuggets]." But be careful because the brand sells several kinds of nuggets.