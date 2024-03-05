10 False Facts About McDonald's Chicken McNuggets You Probably Thought Were True

There are a lot of items on the McDonald's menu that you could feasibly term as "iconic." The Big Mac, the McRib, and, of course, the chain's french fries are some of the most well-known foods around the world, and virtually everyone knows what they taste like. In our opinion, though, these menu items all pale in comparison to Chicken McNuggets.

These small morsels of breaded chicken were introduced to the McDonald's menu in the early 1980s and immediately became a sensation, with customers queueing around the block to try them. Chicken McNuggets have remained one of McDonald's top-selling items ever since, and as they're available in tens of thousands of locations worldwide, they contribute significantly to the company's mammoth yearly revenue, which hit $23.18 billion worldwide in 2022 (via Statista).

However, Chicken McNuggets have not been without controversy — and questions remain to this day about what each bite-size piece is made of. Are Chicken McNuggets really just made from chicken breast? Are they bad for you? Is the infamous "pink slime" picture an accurate depiction of how McNuggets are made? You wanted answers, so let's debunk some of the most persistent myths and deliver the McNugget facts.