The Meat Swap McDonald's Made To 'Improve' Its McNuggets

When McDonald's introduced the Chicken McNugget to the global U.S. populace in 1983, it ushered in a seismic shift in the fast food landscape. Originally conceived by head chef Rene Arend after repeated failed attempts to crack the code on a non-beef option (including both vegetarian onion nuggets and deep fried chicken pot pie), McNuggets quickly became one of the most iconic fast food products in the world, ultimately making McDonald's the second biggest chicken retailer in the world, trailing only KFC. Though they're often derided ("what part of the chicken is the McNugget, anyway?") and have been the subject of lawsuits, it's impossible to deny McNuggets are one of the world's most recognizable fast food staples.

But just because they're a classic, doesn't mean they've never been subject to change. The recipe for McNuggets has changed a couple times over the four decades since their release, and none bigger than in 2003, when the company stopped using dark meat for them altogether. But why did this change happen in the first place?