What To Keep In Mind Before Trying Costco's Massive Stir-Fry Kit

When you want a wholesome and filling dinner that offers bold flavors, stir fry is a great option. Costco, the warehouse retail chain where it seems bigger is always better, understands that not everyone has the time or energy to prep and cook the veggies, chicken, and noodles necessary for a weeknight stir fry feast. Accordingly, the store offers a sizable yakisoba stir fry kit complete with everything you need, including soy sauce. While members seem excited to try the kit, there are a few caveats to consider. For instance, you'll need a substantially sized pan to hold all the ingredients.

If you're using a wok, the preferred cooking implement for a genuine stir fry experience, it will need to be at least 7 quarts to accommodate four to six servings. If you're using a frying pan, it should measure at least 12 to 14 inches to hold all the ingredients. If you don't have a pan or wok that's the right size, you'll need to use multiple implements. In this case, it's best to split the kit into separate portions to ensure uniform application of soy sauce.