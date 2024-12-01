The Organization Trick Your Cluttered Kitchen Desperately Needs

Is your kitchen out of control? Do you frequently find yourself rummaging through crowded cupboards? We know the feeling. As you search for a particular item, you come across kitchenware you didn't even know existed. The bad news is a cluttered kitchen equals a cluttered mind, and you've likely been wasting precious cooking time as a result. The good news is we have a hack to get your kitchen into top-notch shape!

Let us introduce you to the 'house hushing' method. As its name suggests, this organizational strategy is all about quieting the noise of your environment — theoretically speaking. Clutter and excess create chaos and getting rid of these things brings a sense of calm. It's similar to cleaning out your closet: When all the unnecessary clothes are removed, it feels like a weight is lifted off your shoulders.

So how does the house hushing method work? Start by relocating all the contents of your kitchen to a temporary holding space. Then, return items to the kitchen intentionally. This is the time to take stock of what you own and jettison any unnecessary belongings. The concept is simple, but we know that parting with precious items isn't always easy. And to ensure your success, we're providing guidelines and tips each step of the way.