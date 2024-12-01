The Organization Trick Your Cluttered Kitchen Desperately Needs
Is your kitchen out of control? Do you frequently find yourself rummaging through crowded cupboards? We know the feeling. As you search for a particular item, you come across kitchenware you didn't even know existed. The bad news is a cluttered kitchen equals a cluttered mind, and you've likely been wasting precious cooking time as a result. The good news is we have a hack to get your kitchen into top-notch shape!
Let us introduce you to the 'house hushing' method. As its name suggests, this organizational strategy is all about quieting the noise of your environment — theoretically speaking. Clutter and excess create chaos and getting rid of these things brings a sense of calm. It's similar to cleaning out your closet: When all the unnecessary clothes are removed, it feels like a weight is lifted off your shoulders.
So how does the house hushing method work? Start by relocating all the contents of your kitchen to a temporary holding space. Then, return items to the kitchen intentionally. This is the time to take stock of what you own and jettison any unnecessary belongings. The concept is simple, but we know that parting with precious items isn't always easy. And to ensure your success, we're providing guidelines and tips each step of the way.
How to start using the 'house hushing' method in your kitchen
The house hushing method can be employed in any room, but it's particularly powerful in the kitchen. The kitchen is the focal point of a home. It's where people gather, work on projects, cook, and enjoy meals. Having a peaceful kitchen is crucial to the entire at-home experience. This is why we recommend organizing your kitchen every few months and practicing the house hushing method when you start to acquire too many belongings. If you open a cupboard and things fall out, an overhaul is past due.
House hushing can be applied to several parts of your kitchen: The pantry, cupboards, countertops, and fridge. It can also be combined with other tactics like this minimalistic approach to organizing your pantry. But if reorganizing your kitchen sounds like a big endeavor, break it into smaller chunks. Start with the countertops since that's what everyone notices first. The instant visual effect should keep you motivated! Move on to the cupboards another day followed by the walk-in pantry and fridge.
What to consider before returning kitchenware to its place
So you've pulled everything out of your kitchen. Now what? You can take advantage of those empty surfaces by cleaning them! Over time, residue builds, and the insides of cupboards and drawers become sticky or stained. Grab a washcloth and your preferred disinfectant and give everything a solid wipe-down.
Once surfaces are clean and dry, you can begin returning items to the kitchen. As you do, examine each item thoughtfully. When was the last time you used it? Do you have multiple pieces of the same kitchenware? Be mindful of what you truly need, and consider donating unnecessary or duplicate items to charity.
When putting things away, placement is everything. The goal is to streamline the entire kitchen process, so place things where you'd naturally reach when prepping food. Think critically and ask yourself questions. Did those pans really belong so high? Are your most used items in an easily accessible place? Food containers can be particularly tricky, which is why we've developed hacks to store empty containers along with organizing those pesky lids. When everything is put away in an organized, logical fashion, it should be easier to keep it that way.