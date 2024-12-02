The Best Ways To Use Eggplant For Restaurant-Level Meals At Home

Are you craving eggplant but not quite sure how to prepare it? Perhaps you've enjoyed an eggplant dish or two in restaurants and would like to cook them at home, but the thought feels daunting. After all, certain vegetables just taste better at a restaurant than at home — until now, that is. We asked Quentin Garcia, Executive Chef at Thompson Palm Springs, to teach us the best ways to use eggplant for restaurant-level meals.

Whether serving a vegetarian-friendly meal or a meat-based dish, Garcia has the inspiration to get you started. He explains that an eggplant can be light or heavy for a main course. "If light, then I would go in the direction of a chawanmushi or make a sort of eggplant tofu with a soft curd." On the flip side, he notes, "If going heavy, eggplant responds very well to grilling and smoking brushed with thyme and herbs."

For meat lovers, Garcia can't recommend grilling enough. "One thousand times again and again grilling this over charcoal, basting with the natural fat of the animal, [and] smoking with herbs and woodchips soaked in red wine." Rest assured, you can still get that perfectly smoked flavor without a smoker, and to help out, look to this guide to smoking foods in an oven.

Eggplant can easily be the star of a dish. But what if you want to incorporate it more subtly into your meals? Garcia has ideas for that, too! And although you'll be testing those culinary skills at home, people will feel like they're dining at a top-notch restaurant.