14 Foods You Might Not Realize Taste Better With Paprika

Derived from various dried and ground peppers belonging to the Capsicum annuum family, paprika has become a staple ingredient in kitchens around the world. This spice, made by meticulously drying and grinding red peppers, is far from mundane. Among the peppers used in this powdered spice are poblano, hot chili peppers, red bell, cayenne, sweet peppers, and others. Because the combination of peppers used is so expansive, it can be difficult to adequately substitute another spice for paprika.

Whether you're seeking to infuse your dishes with a subtle smokiness, a gentle heat, or a burst of vivid color, paprika is versatile enough to elevate just about any dish, and some you might not even realize. If you're cooking with paprika, it's helpful to understand this spice's different kinds, which are typically categorized into three primary types: smoked, sweet, and hot paprika. From its diverse types and flavor profiles to its role in global cuisines, the uses for paprika are more underrated than you may think. Here, we will delve into the ways paprika can transform your dishes and enhance your food with a dash of spice and rich flavor.