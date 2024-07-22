Why Vegetables Always Taste Better At A Restaurant Vs At Home

Among the foods that diners most commonly cite as tasting better at a restaurant than when they are prepared at home are vegetables. While we all know we should be eating more of them, most of the time they turn out uninspiring at best. Even the freshest vegetables can easily become mushy and bland if they aren't handled with a little know-how and tender loving care. So what are chefs doing differently behind the scenes that makes their vegetables turn out so succulent, vibrant, and flavorful?

I'll let you in on a secret: Chefs may seem like magicians, but we aren't. We just have some knowledge, experience, and tools that the average home cook doesn't. In my nearly two decades as a professional, nothing excited me more than freshly picked, seasonal vegetables. The possibilities for transforming them into masterpieces were endless. I knew that when I presented these vegetables to my dinner guests, they would look at me in awe when they discovered they actually enjoyed a vegetable they usually disliked because they hadn't had them prepared properly.

Unlike some chefs, who guard their recipes and trade secrets like they are FBI classified documents, I readily share my tips and tricks with anyone who asks. I do so because we should all eat well, regardless of if we are dining out or having a quiet dinner at home. Read on to discover some of the ways that restaurant chefs create the most mouthwatering vegetable dishes.