It's Way Easier Than You'd Think To Smoke Meat In Your Oven

If you've ever been to a barbecue festival or spent a Saturday night watching a competitive barbecue cook-off, then you know that smoking meat is serious stuff. Not only does it take time, patience, and skill to create an award-winning barbecue, but it also takes the right equipment. People will invest in all types of technology to take their smoked chickens, briskets, ribs, and pork loins to the next level, from colossal-sized rigs hitched to the back of pickup trucks to state-of-the-art offset smokers and food-grade meat injectors.

But you don't need all the bells and whistles to end up with a satisfying piece of smoked meat. Barbecuing is one of the oldest and simplest forms of cooking. To master the craft does require an immense amount of knowledge — and, above all, practice — but even amateur cooks can make a pretty good go of it without having too much experience or specialized equipment. In fact, you don't need a smoker, grill, or even a backyard to make a platter of smoky, tender meat. All you need is a roasting pan, wood chips, tin foil, and a few hours of cooking time. So, if your oven can roast a Thanksgiving turkey, then you have what it takes to make some superb smoked meats.