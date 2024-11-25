Aldi's Best Cereal Is A Classic Name Brand Copycat

There are so many cereals available that it might be hard to choose a favorite, but when it comes to cereal knockoffs, there's a clear winner. Daily Meal tried a whopping 25 of Aldi's Millville brand cereals, ranking them according to taste and texture — with multiple textures earning some cereals extra brownie points. Find out why the Honey Crunch 'n Oats with Almonds was at the top of our list and one of the many Aldi copycat products that taste like the real thing.

In our opinion, nothing beats the crunchy clusters of oat granola mixed with crispy flakes that don't get soggy too fast. The Millville Honey Crunch 'n Oats with Almonds has a balance of sweetness, too, and the almond slices are just the icing on top because they add to the texture and overall flavor while putting some extra protein in your bowl. Plus, they taste comparable to, if not better, than Post's Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds.

But you don't have to take our word for it. The Millville Honey Crunch 'n Oats with Almonds is one generic Aldi cereal that customers prefer as well. In discussions on social media, you can read people talking about their favorites. One Facebook post received several responses that Aldi's Honey Crunch 'n Oats cereals are either their favorite or one of their favorites, and at least one person felt like they are better than the name brand. In a different post on Reddit, the users echoed the sentiment, with one saying that the Aldi version tastes better than Post and another noting that it's "Way, way cheaper, too."