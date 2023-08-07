What Is The Actual Brand Behind Aldi's Fan Favorite Millville Cereal?

It's no secret that Aldi, the popular discount grocery chain, doesn't manufacture its products. Instead, the company relies heavily on outside producers. However, Aldi tends to be pretty hush about who supplies what, and it maintains the mystery by packaging each item's contents into a company-owned private label. As a result, several online guides, like this one about the name brand behind Aldi's Winking Owl wines, have tried to identify the major brand names behind Aldi's wares. And when it comes to the company's beloved Millville brand cereal, there's a trail of crumbs to follow.

While it's hard to confirm with total certainty which recognizable brand is responsible for Millville cereals, there's an established connection that pinpoints Post — the company behind Honey Bunches of Oats, Raisin Bran, and Shredded Wheat — as the possible hidden brand that makes Millville. Incidentally, it all comes down to Post's relationship with Malt-O-Meal, also affectionately known as MOM.