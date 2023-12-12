How Does Aldi Get Away With So Many Copycat Products?

Aldi is known for its minimalistic stores and low prices. Shoppers flocked there as recent inflation rates and food prices climbed, searching for a way to buy groceries without breaking the bank. What keeps people coming back are those low prices and copycat products that taste like the real thing. People want the same things they can find at Whole Foods or Wegmans but cheaper and with the same quality they're accustomed to, so places like Aldi do that for customers. But if you wonder how it can get away with selling so many copycat products, there's an explanation.

Aldi does a very good job of ensuring that it doesn't outright copy or steal another brand's intellectual property, which includes everything from marketing and branding to recipes. It's called brand imitation, and it's not illegal, but it is a very fine line to tread. The key to this strategy is to have just enough difference in packaging, branding, and ingredients to avoid a lawsuit, which is called comparative advertising. So long as there's no deliberate deception on the part of the imitator, it's okay. This is why when you're shopping at Aldi and see a package of Aldi's Benton's Cookies 'N' Cream, you know you're buying, well, you know very well what you're buying.