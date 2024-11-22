The Tasty Way To Use Up Leftover Meatballs That's Right In Your Fridge

Cooking a big, homemade meal is the gift that keeps on giving. After the initial feast, you'll likely have plenty of leftovers for tomorrow. And if those leftovers include meatballs, we know exactly how to use them.

You could always add classic Italian meatballs to spaghetti marinara or make meatball subs, but these options seem far too obvious. When craving a tasty, unique way to use leftover meatballs, add them to a Caesar salad. Ingredients in this salad are fairly basic, including Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Chances are, you already have these items in your fridge. Whether you choose to buy a premade Caesar dressing or whip up a fresh version is up to you, as is whether you'd like to include croutons. Once you've constructed your salad, all that's left is adding the leftovers. In a separate bowl, mix meatballs with extra Caesar dressing and place atop your salad.

Meatballs offer a tasty twist on the typical chicken Caesar salad. Plus, they add a substantial amount of protein and flavor. But if you're not in the mood for a Caesar salad, we've got you covered. There are plenty of other salads and dishes that can be enhanced with this leftover food.