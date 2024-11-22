The Tasty Way To Use Up Leftover Meatballs That's Right In Your Fridge
Cooking a big, homemade meal is the gift that keeps on giving. After the initial feast, you'll likely have plenty of leftovers for tomorrow. And if those leftovers include meatballs, we know exactly how to use them.
You could always add classic Italian meatballs to spaghetti marinara or make meatball subs, but these options seem far too obvious. When craving a tasty, unique way to use leftover meatballs, add them to a Caesar salad. Ingredients in this salad are fairly basic, including Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Chances are, you already have these items in your fridge. Whether you choose to buy a premade Caesar dressing or whip up a fresh version is up to you, as is whether you'd like to include croutons. Once you've constructed your salad, all that's left is adding the leftovers. In a separate bowl, mix meatballs with extra Caesar dressing and place atop your salad.
Meatballs offer a tasty twist on the typical chicken Caesar salad. Plus, they add a substantial amount of protein and flavor. But if you're not in the mood for a Caesar salad, we've got you covered. There are plenty of other salads and dishes that can be enhanced with this leftover food.
More unique ways to use leftover meatballs
Are you not a huge fan of Caesar salad? No worries. Meatballs are a tasty way to bulk up plenty of other salads. We recommend pairing them with a hefty salad that can handle the bolder flavors, like a warm lentil salad or Greek salad. Meatballs also complement an Italian-inspired salad of greens, tomatoes, and mozzarella.
Meatballs may be repurposed into main dishes as well. If you don't want to stray too far from Italian flavors, bake leftover meatballs into lasagna. Make sure to use no-boil noodles — since the meat is already cooked, regular pasta would overcook. For guests who crave more, serve extra meatballs on the side. Meanwhile, those unafraid of getting creative in the kitchen can use leftover meatballs as an egg roll stuffing. Chop the meat into small pieces to fit it neatly into tightly wrapped rolls.
Although all these recipes sound delicious, there's no need to wait till dinnertime to enjoy those leftover meatballs. You can have meatballs for breakfast the morning after. Breakfast meatballs are often made with slightly sweeter recipes, but if you don't mind a savory morning meal, leftover meatballs work just as well. Serve them alongside eggs in place of that typical bacon or sausage, or chop them up and mix them into a breakfast burrito.