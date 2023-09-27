Bake Your Leftover Meatballs Into A Lasagna For A Fun, Fast Dinner

When you think of homemade meatballs, the first meal that comes to mind is probably spaghetti. A pile of fresh pasta topped with homemade meatballs and tangy marinara sauce is hearty and satisfying, and also pretty easy to make. The trifecta of pasta or bread, meat, and sauce is just as good in other forms, however, like meatball subs and meatball pizza. It's nice to make a double batch of meatballs if you're making them from scratch because they freeze well and they're a crowd-pleaser. But if you've made a big batch of meatballs and sauce, and you don't think you can get your family to go for another night of spaghetti, don't put the meatballs in the freezer just yet. It's very easy to convert last night's dinner into tonight's yummy lasagna.

If you've got a pot full of meatballs and marinara sauce left over, you've already got a huge head start on making lasagna. The only other ingredients you'll need are no-boil lasagna noodles, shredded Italian cheese, ricotta, and some grated parmesan. You can add also add veggies if you'd like, but the basic process is the same. In fact, you can skip storing your meatballs after dinner and prep your lasagna on the same night. Next time dinner rolls around, you'll have a lasagna waiting in the wings and all you have to do is bake it.