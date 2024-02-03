Give Leftover Meatballs New Life As A Stuffing For Egg Rolls

Classic Italian meatballs are a tasty way to get protein into your meal, whether you serve them solo or pile them atop pasta. However, at the end of the day, if you've got leftover meatballs hanging around, it can start to get repetitive eating the same food night after night.

So, to get around this problem, why not repurpose your meatballs into something else? One tasty yet unexpected dish you can make with leftover meatballs is egg rolls. The result is sort of like a mini meatball sub with some crunch — you get the carby wonton wrapper offsetting the hearty flavors of the meatball and its sauce. Plus, the result is a versatile, grabbable dish that can work well as a side or even a party appetizer.

As you make this meal, of course, there are a couple of things you'll want to keep in mind. Plus, there are several tasty variations to give a whirl once you've got the technique down pat.