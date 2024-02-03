Give Leftover Meatballs New Life As A Stuffing For Egg Rolls
Classic Italian meatballs are a tasty way to get protein into your meal, whether you serve them solo or pile them atop pasta. However, at the end of the day, if you've got leftover meatballs hanging around, it can start to get repetitive eating the same food night after night.
So, to get around this problem, why not repurpose your meatballs into something else? One tasty yet unexpected dish you can make with leftover meatballs is egg rolls. The result is sort of like a mini meatball sub with some crunch — you get the carby wonton wrapper offsetting the hearty flavors of the meatball and its sauce. Plus, the result is a versatile, grabbable dish that can work well as a side or even a party appetizer.
As you make this meal, of course, there are a couple of things you'll want to keep in mind. Plus, there are several tasty variations to give a whirl once you've got the technique down pat.
Putting together your meatball egg rolls
To make meatball egg rolls, you can use either homemade meatballs or store-bought ones if that's what you've got on hand. Whichever you go with, make sure to chop them into bite-sized pieces. Otherwise, they may be too large for the wonton wrapper. You'll also need to toss them in marinara sauce. Tossing the meatballs helps ensure they get a good coating of the topping and keeps it evenly distributed once the egg rolls are put together.
With your meatballs ready to go, it's time to prep the egg roll wrappers. Your wrappers should be diamond-shaped, and you'll want to start by laying them out with one of the tips facing you. From here, brush the edges with a beaten egg or water and sprinkle some shredded mozzarella, a basil leaf or two, and a spoonful of meatballs into the center. Make sure to leave room on the outer edges of the wrapper so that you can seal the edges.
Once everything is tucked inside the wrapper, it's time to get rolling! First, fold the edges of the wrapper in, then roll it up into a log. Fry your egg rolls in a little oil until they're golden brown, and then bite into your tasty creation.
Variations on meatball egg rolls
If you're stuffing egg rolls with meatballs, you'll be happy to know that you can mix things up to give your snack a different flavor. For one thing, you can use any type of meatball you like, not just ground classic ground beef meatballs. For instance, turkey meatballs can give your meal a lighter feel, while Swedish meatballs will add unique notes of spices such as nutmeg to your dish.
Another way to play around with this recipe is to get creative with the sauce. Rather than sticking with a standard marinara sauce, try using different pairings. A cranberry sauce, for instance, could give a sweet and sour flavor to your egg rolls while still pairing well with the meat. Or, you could pair turkey meatballs with a scoop of pesto to add an herbal feel to your egg rolls.
Mixing up the cheese is another good way to get creative and put your own spin on this recipe. Rather than going with mozzarella, give your egg rolls more of a hamburger feel by stuffing them with cheddar cheese. Or, you could bring on some heat with a slice of pepperjack cheese. Whichever you choose, just remember to pair it with the sauce and meat you use in your egg rolls. Next time you've got leftover meatballs on your hands, there are plenty of ways to repurpose them into a tasty meal.