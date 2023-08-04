Grill A Whole Chicken In Record Time With The Spatchcock Technique

If you've spent an extended amount of time watching cooking shows or browsing online recipes, you'll undoubtedly come across the term "spatchcock." Always in reference to poultry, it's a word that you may assume was mispronounced, or it makes you nod smugly because you know exactly what this term entails, an almost insider's term for preparing poultry.

But for those of you who don't know, what is spatchcock? Food Republic explains it best, noting that it is basically a noun describing poultry that has been butterflied so it can be flattened and grilled. It can also be a verb, as in the action of preparing chicken in this style.

Fun terminology aside, what are the advantages of spatchcocking chicken for cooking? Spatchcocking is the way to go if you're intent on keeping the chicken whole during cooking but know that this can result in an unevenly cooked bird. A significant benefit is that it can reduce cooking time by exposing more of the chicken roughly 25% faster. Spatchcocking is much simpler than it sounds; all you need is a sturdy pair of kitchen shears.