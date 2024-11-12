Review: Wendy's New Salted Caramel Frosty Is The Perfect Blend Of Salty And Sweet

Everyone loves a Wendy's Frosty. Although the fast-food chain has made its share of mistakes, this isn't one of them. A perfect mix of chocolate, vanilla, and malt, the Frosty has been around for more than 50 years, having been inspired by a racetrack ice cream stand in Cleveland. It's no surprise that such cool roots result in a cool twist on regular old milkshakes.

Now, I might be a little biased, having worked at Wendy's in my youth, where I had ample access to the Frosty machine. Like, too ample (no one tell my doctor). But I love Frosties, and I was excited to try the new salted caramel version. The questions running through my mind were: What exactly does salted caramel taste like if it's not chewy? How on earth can this milkshake be "naturally flavored"? And, most importantly, can it possibly be as good as the classic chocolate flavor I've enjoyed perhaps a hundred times?

I decided to bring one husband (also a Frosty diehard) and one small girl (a total noob) along on my quest to answer these questions, and answer them we did. Specifically: It tastes like butterscotch and we're here for it; the ingredient list offers literally no guidance about which natural flavors are employed; and no, it's not as good as the classic. However, it was still pretty tasty. If you're a Frosty fan, you should consider grabbing one the next time you're having an emotional breakdown or just hungry on the way home from work. Let's take a closer look.