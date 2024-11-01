Wendy's Is Closing Over 100 Restaurants. Is The Chain In Trouble?

Loyal Wendy's fans are on high alert — the chain is closing 140 restaurants before the year is out. The chain hasn't announced the exact locations of the stores, so customers are still on the edge of their seats, wondering whether or not the closures will affect their go-to haunts. The decision comes after a review of the sales and earnings potential of each of the company's stores. The stores that are set to close have been showing low sales performance and were cited as being "outdated," according to Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner.

Tanner also emphasized in a company earnings call that if these closers hadn't been set to happen in 2024, they would have likely occurred in the coming years regardless, saying, "These are closures that would have happened in '25, '26 and '27. So, it gives us a longer-term visibility on accelerated net openings to come," adding the focus of the burger chain's goals, "[Wendy's is] doubling down on operational excellence, ensuring customers receive the same excellent experience across every Wendy's restaurant."