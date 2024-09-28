Why You May Want To Avoid Ordering Wendy's Iconic Frosty

When you think of Wendy's, your mind may immediately go to its iconic frozen treat, the Frosty. which has been on the menu since the restaurant began. Frostys are the cold and creamy dessert that can best be described as what would happen if a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream had a baby. They come in two flavors, chocolate and vanilla, and are the perfect dip for Wendy's French fries.

Sounds great, right? You may change your mind when you hear what a former employee shared on Reddit about the unhygienic practices they witnessed working at Wendy's. "Most employees don't care to properly clean out the Frosty machine correctly," they stated. The Redditor added that the Frosty mix used at their location was frequently stored uncovered in the refrigerator overnight and reused the next day.

Wendy's and local health departments have strict rules about food storage, and one of those rules requires all food to be covered in the refrigerator. Leaving food uncovered allows contamination to occur. From a food quality standpoint, it can also cause the food to pick up the smells of other items in the fridge. No one wants their Frosty to smell like chopped onions.