Here's Why The Food At Wendy's Is So Inexpensive

Wendy's is known for its fresh food. Its burgers are never frozen, and its salads are made in-house everyday. Despite this approach, the food at Wendy's remains inexpensive; in fact, the fast food chain offers one of the cheapest menus out there. How can this be? There are several reasons why the food at Wendy's is so inexpensive — and in this article, we reveal them all.

Wendy's boasts more than 6,500 restaurants, each of which marries fresh food with low prices. Maintaining and improving the profitability of these restaurants is the key to Wendy's success. Having low prices both helps and hinders this goal; low prices improve sales while simultaneously reducing profit margins. The chain has several ways of ensuring it continues to make money; these include maximizing sales volume, embracing new technology, and limiting food waste. These tactics — and many more — all contribute to the low price of your beloved Biggie Bag. Let's take a closer look at them.