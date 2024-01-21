Canned Sardines Make For A Delectable Banh Mi In A Pinch

The bánh mì is a staple in Vietnamese cuisine — simple to make but easily customizable. The sandwich features meat of your choice and veggies like pickled daikon, cucumber, carrots, and cilantro on French baguette bread. The sandwich is topped with mayonnaise for a creamy finish. While you can make bánh mì with fresh fish, canned sardines add a salty flair to the sandwich. Plus, they're convenient if you want to make a quick and easy but fulfilling sandwich.

Canned sardines stand out among the various proteins you can choose for the sandwich such as chicken, meatballs, or even pork. There's a historical element with Vietnamese people having a long history with canned sardines, which we will get to in a minute. For Vietnamese immigrants, the sandwich is a reminder of home, and for others, it's a tasty snack. The saltiness of the canned fish pairs well with the sourness of pickled veggies like the aforementioned daikon. The heartiness of the fish contrasts well with vegetables, so much so that people often throw canned sardines in a salad. The fish adds an additional flavor and depth to the meal, without sticking out or seeming out of place with the other elements of the sandwich. The preferred type of sardines for this sandwich are the kind soaked in tomato sauce because you get that sweet hint of tomatoes to further bring things together.