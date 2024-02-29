Do Canned Sardines Have Bones And Can You Eat Them?

When most people think of canned fish, tuna may be the first thing that comes to mind considering it's an everyday pantry staple that is ready to eat straight out of the can and is easy to prepare with other ingredients. Canned sardines, on the other hand, may be more of a mystery if you've never used them before. When you open a can of sardines, the fish isn't shredded up like tuna. Instead, much like anchovies, they're sitting in oil or sauce, almost fully intact.

Typically, you can expect canned sardines to be gutted and descaled, and often, the heads and gills are also removed. But unless you buy a can specifically labeled as boneless and skinless, canned sardines will generally still contain both. It's natural to avoid consuming fish bones, after all, they aren't edible in most cases. However, when it comes to canned sardines, don't let the presence of bones stop you — you can totally eat them.