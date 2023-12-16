Canned Sardines Are Perfect For A Simple Salad

Canned fish is the unsung hero of your kitchen pantry. Rich in protein and packed with flavor, canned fish can add life to a whole lineup of simple meals. Because most kinds have a long shelf life, often up to five years or more, it's a great pantry item to keep on hand. While canned tuna is a classic choice, there is a wide variety of other options. If you're looking to break from the traditional, next time you're choosing a canned fish, try reaching for a can of sardines.

Sardines have been called one of the most underrated fish, and for good reason. Canned sardines boast a briney, complex flavor, and they're much less fishy than canned anchovies. For both lovers of canned sardines and skeptics, we have the perfect suggestion on how to incorporate this fish into your repertoire: Try adding it to a salad. Canned sardines bring a rich-yet-delicate flavor to any salad, without the same high price tag as buying fresh fish. Much like tuna salad, adding it helps create a simple, well-rounded dinner high in protein. (And it can come together quickly.) Almost any meal can benefit from the presence of this tasty, nutrient-dense ingredient.