Easy Tips To Achieve Bakery-Level Pumpkin Pie This Thanksgiving

Nothing screams Thanksgiving quite like pumpkin pie (well, perhaps besides turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes ... okay, there are a few things). And, while pumpkin pie is easy enough to buy on most supermarket shelves around the holidays, there's something to be said for the labor of love that goes into a homemade pumpkin pie recipe.

To help you make one this holiday season, Daily Meal spoke with Saura Kline, pastry chef at Denver-based Local Jones, in an exclusive interview to get the inside scoop on what to do to get the perfect sweet. She offers up a few expert tips for making the perfect pumpkin pie, including playing around with the spices in your dessert and paying attention to the way you bake the crust. She explains that you'll want to avoid common pitfalls: "You never want to over-cook the pie so much that the custard cracks; this will yield a dry pie."

She shares that you'll want to make sure you bake the pie until just done, "When the outer edges of the pie are firm, but the center still has a little jiggle."