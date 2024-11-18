Easy Tips To Achieve Bakery-Level Pumpkin Pie This Thanksgiving
Nothing screams Thanksgiving quite like pumpkin pie (well, perhaps besides turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes ... okay, there are a few things). And, while pumpkin pie is easy enough to buy on most supermarket shelves around the holidays, there's something to be said for the labor of love that goes into a homemade pumpkin pie recipe.
To help you make one this holiday season, Daily Meal spoke with Saura Kline, pastry chef at Denver-based Local Jones, in an exclusive interview to get the inside scoop on what to do to get the perfect sweet. She offers up a few expert tips for making the perfect pumpkin pie, including playing around with the spices in your dessert and paying attention to the way you bake the crust. She explains that you'll want to avoid common pitfalls: "You never want to over-cook the pie so much that the custard cracks; this will yield a dry pie."
She shares that you'll want to make sure you bake the pie until just done, "When the outer edges of the pie are firm, but the center still has a little jiggle."
Don't forget to focus on the crust
One tip Saura Kline offers to ramp up your dessert is to pay attention to how you're making your flaky pie crust. For one thing, she suggests blind baking it first. This means baking or partially baking the crust before you've added the filling to it. This method prevents the moisture from the pie filling from creating a soggy mess and ensures your cust maintains its shape and gets that flaky, buttery texture that pairs so well with the soft pumpkin filling.
Beyond blind baking, Kline also explains that you can "Bump up the spice level [in your pie] to really make it stand out." One way to boost the amount of spices is to add them not just to the filling itself but to the crust as well. A spiced crust can help bring out the flavors in your pie and create an even punchier burst of warm flavor. Add a pinch of ginger, for instance, to add a slight bite, or throw in some cloves for an extra sweet touch. You can even get creative by using spiced cookies, such as gingersnaps, to create a truly game-changing flavor.
Don't forget the spices
Another key factor to remember if you want a truly bakery-level pumpkin pie this season is to focus on the spices. Saura Kline notes that many people only use cinnamon in their pies. However, she says, "Ginger, cloves, cardamom, and allspice are all great spices to bump up the flavor."
For its part, ginger pairs well with the warmth of cinnamon and adds a light kick to your pie that ramps up the spiciness. On the other hand, cloves help boost the sugary notes of the dessert thanks to their naturally sweet taste. Cardamom works to create depth and complexity in your treat while also adding a sophisticated element that really takes your pie to the next level. And, as for allspice, this tastes almost like a mixture of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves and helps to tie all the flavors you use in your pie together.
However, while these might be some of the more well-known spices to add to your pie, you can also branch out and get creative with more unique ingredients. For instance, you can make a black pepper pumpkin pie that ramps up the spicy taste of the ginger and cinnamon. Get creative and don't shy away from spices this season. With these tips, you'll be well on your way to crafting a pie that tastes like it's straight from the local bakery.