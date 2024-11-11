14 Discontinued Fast Food Sauces We Might Never See Again

Over the years, fast food joints have realized that it's not enough to just offer plain old mayonnaise, ketchup, and barbecue sauces, and they've expanded their selection to include increasingly exciting options. As you might expect though, not every one of these options has stuck around. Fast food businesses are just as quick to get rid of their sauces as they are to introduce them. Over the years, places like McDonald's, Burger King, and Taco Bell have removed some all-time favorite sauces from their menus.

The reasons that fast food places get rid of sauces are often the same as the reasons that they get rid of their menu items with such regularity. A lot of the time, these sauces just aren't that popular with the general public, with fast food franchises finding it difficult to justify keeping them around. Some fast food sauces were also only ever destined to be seasonal or used in combination with certain limited-edition menu items. Plus, even things like sauces can be costly for fast food restaurants to produce, and unless their profit margins were big enough they may not have been able to justify their prices. Whatever the reason, we've taken a deep dive through the tombs of fast food sauces, to see which ones we might never taste again.