The Complicated Story Behind McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Controversy, Explained

In 1998, McDonald's released Szechuan Sauce as part of a marketing partnership with Disney to promote Mulan. Almost 20 years later, a re-release of that sauce would cause a tremendous fuss. Why? It all comes back to the sci-fi comedy cartoon, "Rick and Morty." In Season 3, Episode 1, the main character Rick Sanchez says, "I want that Mulan McNugget sauce, Morty. That's my series arc, Morty."

In response, nearly 50,000 fans signed a petition asking McDonald's to bring back Szechuan Sauce. The McDonald's test kitchen made four jugs, sending three to lucky fans and one to show co-creator Justin Roiland. "We'll spare you the physics, but turns out, Dimension C-1998M is a dimension where it's always 1998," ex-McDonald's chef Mike Haracz wrote in a letter accompanying the shipment.

It could have ended there, but that's where the fast-food chain misstepped, Haracz said in a TikTok video. McDonald's announced that fans could get Szechuan Sauce for one day only at participating locations. Unfortunately for McDonald's, October 7, 2017, did not go as planned.