What Ever Happened To McDonald's Breakfast Sauce?

When McDonald's Canada tweeted that breakfast sauce had been discontinued half a decade ago, it sparked global chaos and mayhem. How could the fast food chain get rid of such a beloved condiment? Would breakfast in Canada ever be the same? Would this tragic development spread to the States? And, oh, yeah — what is breakfast sauce, again?

If you've never heard of McDonald's breakfast sauce, you're not alone. Despite its generic name, it only goes on one type of menu item: Bagel sandwiches. As of June 2023, McDonald's bagel sandwiches were only available in three U.S. cities. But customers in other markets — including Florida, New Jersey, and Ohio — have reported their local Mickey D's offering them.

So breakfast sauce is endangered, not extinct. But unless you plan on going on a breakfast sauce safari, you probably can't order a bagel to try it out. Apparently, it tastes like (drumroll please) Hollandaise sauce. It's creamy, eggy, tangy, and cheesy.