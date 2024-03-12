Why Chick-Fil-A's Beloved Buttermilk Ranch Was Discontinued
There's a lot to love about Chick-fil-A, from its deliciously crispy chicken sandwiches to sweet, syrupy teas. Another equally beloved aspect of this chicken chain is its diverse sauce selection. The perfect pairing to just about anything on the menu, from juicy nuggets to fresh salads, there are a whole lot of popular condiment options here and everyone has their favorite. From the classic choice of the Chick-fil-A signature sauce to the thick and tangy Polynesian, there are plenty of iconic options — but not all of these sauces have the luxury of sticking around. One such former fan favorite was Chick-fil-A's buttermilk ranch, which followed other lost sauces, like the berry balsamic vinaigrette dressing and spicy dressing, into obscurity back in 2016.
Even though the buttermilk ranch dipping sauce had many fans, the popularity was apparently not enough, and the sauce was axed to make room for the new-and-improved garlic and herb ranch (among others like the smokehouse barbecue and zesty buffalo sauces). As Chick-fil-A's former vice president of menu strategy, David Farmer, shared with Business Insider, the reason behind the swap was that "customers have been saying that they want bolder, spicier flavors." Still, after the news of the inevitable discontinuation was announced, many fans had mixed reactions. Here's what some especially passionate customers had to say about Chick-fil-A's decision to get rid of its classic buttermilk ranch sauce.
Chick-fil-A customers were not all happy with the news
While Chick-fil-A has rolled out replacements for its old sauces, many fans were saddened by the loss of their familiar favorites. One Chick-fil-A customer was so enraged by the loss of the buttermilk ranch that they even started a petition to bring the sauce back from the dead. Other fans flocked to Chick-fil-A's X account, formerly known as Twitter, to share their feelings of denial over the loss, with one user asking, "Is this a joke? Please tell me this a joke."
Another fan of the chicken chain claimed they "can't even enjoy" the chain's nuggets anymore without their faithful buttermilk ranch companion. Finally, one Reddit user was so passionate about the buttermilk ranch that they almost stopped going to Chick-fil-A altogether after it was discontinued. They lamented the loss of "the best buttermilk ranch" and even called its replacement "garbage." Other fans had similar reactions to the garlic and herb ranch replacement, but others seemed to think that the swap was really for the best.
Fans react to the buttermilk ranch's replacement
While the buttermilk ranch is long gone by now, another buttermilk sauce came to replace it and has remained a popular sauce option ever since. Affectionally known as the garlic and herb ranch sauce upon its debut, and now as garden herb ranch, this creamy condiment comes infused with garlic, onion, and herbs for some added flair.
One customer called the garden herb ranch their "absolute favorite" sauce and jumped on the chance to buy a bottle once Chick-fil-A started selling their condiments in grocery stores. Another Reddit user was also very pleased with the unexpected switch-up of the ranches, calling the garlic and herb variety "one of the seven nectar of the gods!" While the new ingredients might sound like an upgrade, others were not as pleased with the new flavor at all. Another fan took to the same Reddit thread to claim that the new sauce was "too garlic-y" for their palate.
The discontinuation of some of our favorite fast food items is inevitable, so if you too are still saddened by the loss of buttermilk ranch, or other popular discontinued Chick-fil-A items, know you're not alone. But hey, don't knock the garden herb variety until you at least give it a try for yourself. Who knows, you might really like it.