Why Chick-Fil-A's Beloved Buttermilk Ranch Was Discontinued

There's a lot to love about Chick-fil-A, from its deliciously crispy chicken sandwiches to sweet, syrupy teas. Another equally beloved aspect of this chicken chain is its diverse sauce selection. The perfect pairing to just about anything on the menu, from juicy nuggets to fresh salads, there are a whole lot of popular condiment options here and everyone has their favorite. From the classic choice of the Chick-fil-A signature sauce to the thick and tangy Polynesian, there are plenty of iconic options — but not all of these sauces have the luxury of sticking around. One such former fan favorite was Chick-fil-A's buttermilk ranch, which followed other lost sauces, like the berry balsamic vinaigrette dressing and spicy dressing, into obscurity back in 2016.

Even though the buttermilk ranch dipping sauce had many fans, the popularity was apparently not enough, and the sauce was axed to make room for the new-and-improved garlic and herb ranch (among others like the smokehouse barbecue and zesty buffalo sauces). As Chick-fil-A's former vice president of menu strategy, David Farmer, shared with Business Insider, the reason behind the swap was that "customers have been saying that they want bolder, spicier flavors." Still, after the news of the inevitable discontinuation was announced, many fans had mixed reactions. Here's what some especially passionate customers had to say about Chick-fil-A's decision to get rid of its classic buttermilk ranch sauce.