The Simple Sauce Hack For Even Tastier Taco Bell Nacho Fries

Everyone loves Taco Bell. The Gordita Crunch, the Crunch Wraps, and the Chalupa Extreme are among the fan favorites. Legendary menu items come and go depending on Taco Bell's whims. Among them, Nacho Fries are back on the menu, but only for a limited time.

Taco Bell describes its Nacho Fries as "seasoned with bold Mexican spices and nacho cheese sauce for dipping." Sounds delicious, right? What if we told you there's an easy way to make these fries even tastier?

One Taco Bell fan, frustrated by having more fries than cheese by the time he reached the bottom of the box, came up with a genius hack. He added a packet of hot sauce to the queso to add flavor and stretch the cheese sauce. What he accidentally discovered was that it not only elevated the flavor but also improved the consistency of the cheese. The best part about this hack is that it's easy and costs nothing beyond the price of the fries—unless you want more cheese, which will cost you a buck.