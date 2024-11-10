The Simple Sauce Hack For Even Tastier Taco Bell Nacho Fries
Everyone loves Taco Bell. The Gordita Crunch, the Crunch Wraps, and the Chalupa Extreme are among the fan favorites. Legendary menu items come and go depending on Taco Bell's whims. Among them, Nacho Fries are back on the menu, but only for a limited time.
Taco Bell describes its Nacho Fries as "seasoned with bold Mexican spices and nacho cheese sauce for dipping." Sounds delicious, right? What if we told you there's an easy way to make these fries even tastier?
One Taco Bell fan, frustrated by having more fries than cheese by the time he reached the bottom of the box, came up with a genius hack. He added a packet of hot sauce to the queso to add flavor and stretch the cheese sauce. What he accidentally discovered was that it not only elevated the flavor but also improved the consistency of the cheese. The best part about this hack is that it's easy and costs nothing beyond the price of the fries—unless you want more cheese, which will cost you a buck.
So many sauces to choose from
Taco Bell has an assortment of spicy sauces to choose from. If you only want a little kick from a sauce with more flavor than heat, the mild sauce should do the trick. If you want cheese for your Nacho Fries that make you breathe fire, you'll want to stir in some of the Diablo Sauce. Whatever kind you prefer, you can make your own bespoke queso when you mix a packet of sauce into that cup of melty bright orange cheese.
A spokesperson for Taco Bell says they're working on making the Nacho Fries a permanent menu item but "haven't figured out how to do that yet." C'mon, Taco Bell! If one of your customers can come up with a way to make Nacho Fries taste even better, I'm sure Taco Bell can solve this situation.
There are many fun tricks for ordering at your favorite fast food restaurant, such as how to ensure your food is fresh every time and how to turn McDonald's hash browns into buns. Fast food hacks are so popular there's a whole website called HackTheMenu dedicated to sharing them. So the question remains — Will you be trying the simple hack to make your Taco Bell nacho fries even tastier?