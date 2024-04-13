The Fast Food Ordering Hack For Consistently Fresh Meals

Whether you're making dinner at home or need to grab something on the go, food that's been cooked right before being consumed is always preferable. While it's realistic to expect that most fast food items spend at least a little time under the heat lamps, it's just better when your meal is fresh. You can implement some strategies to ensure you receive freshly made fast food: First, ask that your meal be cooked to order. There is some evidence that McDonald's will honor this request, with the caveat that it will take a few more minutes. Second, ask that your order be modified — ordering a Filet-O-Fish sandwich with no cheese or extra cheese, for example, ensures that the staff will have to prepare it on the spot. Several McDonald's menu items aren't made fresh, so it's worth asking your items to be made to order. Another freshly made tactic is to request that your order be modified — a fact about the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is that variations appear on the restaurant's secret menu.

Customizing does more than guarantee a fresh sandwich from McDonald's; asking for a modified Chick-fil-A sandwich will virtually ensure it's made to order. Use your imagination to decide whether you want more or less sauce, onions, lettuce, and the like to really seal the deal. Let's look at other popular fast-food chains and see what they claim.