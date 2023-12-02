10 McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

McDonald's has the best fast food breakfast sandwiches in the game, that's not debatable. But did you know that you can take the basic McDonald's breakfast menu to the next level? By using these hacks you will be able to create the breakfast of your dreams, and perhaps, also your nightmares.

Food hacks are prone to going viral on TikTok and YouTube, and given how popular McDonald's is worldwide it makes sense there would be a ton for the chain. When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, there have been quite a few over the years. Between viral videos and established secret menu options at McDonald's, there are a number of ways to mix and match the chain's breakfast items into new configurations.

Some of these hacks involve ordering your breakfast sandwich a certain way (which, yes, you will get charged extra for if you get extra ingredients). Others will require some assembly on the part of the diner. McDonald's employees can push the limits, but sometimes it's on you figure out how to make it yourself with the items they will sell you.