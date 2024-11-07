Aldi Finds That Will Help You Win Friendsgiving
While Thanksgiving is a holiday traditionally spent with family, it's also a great time to gather around with your friends. Better yet, if you're not having a traditional family Thanksgiving dinner, you can get creative with your menu and veer away from standard staples like turkey and cranberry sauce.
And, if you are planning on hosting a Friendsgiving, there's one supermarket that's got your back — Aldi. Often rumored to be the cheapest grocery store in America, or at least close to it, this shop has a lineup of items on its shelves for the holidays and plenty of them will work to get the party started. These goodies range from cocktail shakers and items you'll need to get the drinks flowing to gear for creating a spread of appetizers and more. However, they'll only be available for a limited time, and supplies and exact prices will depend on your location.
Crofton Cocktail Shaker or Bar Tool Set
If you're planning on serving a round of cocktails to make your dinner party a splash, you'll need a couple of tools of the trade. Aldi is offering a cocktail shaker and a bar tool set, each priced at just $9.99. This comes with items you'll need such as the shaker itself, stirring spoons, whisks, and a jigger to help you craft the best cocktails for the holiday season. You can pick up these items starting on November 20th, so just in time for Thanksgiving Day.
Hard Seltzer Celebration Pack
Spiked seltzer was the Super Bowl 2024 drink of choice, and if you're still a fan of this beverage, you need to check out Aldi's Hard Seltzer Celebration Pack. This pack comes with four different flavors of spiked seltzer, all with a holiday feel. You can find spiced cherry, cranberry pomegranate, cherry martini, and berry bramble. It comes in a twelve-pack, so you'll get multiple cans of each drink — perfect for going back for seconds. Each can contains just 100 calories and only 5% alcohol, making them a great choice for easy drinking. This pack was first available starting on October 4th, 2024 and costs only $12.99.
State of Brewing Pumpkin Ale
Another great choice for sipping on during a Friendsgiving party is to go with a festive pumpkin-flavored beer. Aldi has been offering the State of Brewing Pumpkin Ale since September 6th, 2024, and a 6-pack costs just $7.99. At 6% ABV, it's only slightly more alcoholic than the seltzer and can be a great alternative for those who aren't into hard sparkling water.
Winterliebe Apple Punch or Cherry Mulled Wine
Once the party is over and you want a hot drink to sip on after dinner, there's nothing like a comforting cup of mulled wine to wrap up the evening. Instead of messing about with mulling spices and a slow cooker, you can pick up Aldi's ready-made Winterliebe mulled wine. This drink comes in either apple punch or cherry flavor, and costs only $5.99 a bottle — that's more affordable than most standard bottles at your local wine store! This drink has been available since October 4th, 2024.
Appetitos Gouda or Feta Mini Puff Pastries
To keep away the munchies, it's always nice to offer your guests a few appetizers. And, rather than slaving away with even more chopping and cooking to whip up finger foods for your holiday party, you can turn to Aldi's Gouda or Feta mini puff pastries. These puff pastries are available starting November 27th, 2024, and cost just $4.99 for a box of 12.
Emporium Selection Double Gloucester & Stilton's
Cheese and crackers are an ideal way to kick off Thanksgiving festivities, and if that's the way you want to go, Aldi's Emporium Selection cheeses are a great place to look. They've got a White Stilton with Cranberry flavor, as well as a Mango & Ginger flavor, both of which will surely get you into the holiday spirit. Or, if it's more savory flavors you're after, you can find their Double Gloucester Onion & Chive or Blue Stilton options. These cheeses cost $3.49 and have been available since September 6th, 2024.
Specially Selected Salame Charcuterie Trio
Any good charcuterie board knows to pair cheese, cured meats, and other goodies. So, to go with your selection of cheeses, Aldi is offering a Specially Selected Salame Charcuterie Trio for $9.89. This trio has been available since September 6th and features Genoa salame, Italian dry salame, and Calabrese salame. The three flavors add a bright pop of color and work well for crafting your own charcuterie pairings.
Crofton Holiday Wood Board
No matter which appetizers you choose to dish out to your guests, you'll need something to serve them all on. Starting on November 20th, 2024, Aldi will be selling the Crofton Holiday Wood Board for just $9.99. This beautiful board is in the shape of a Christmas tree and is made of a mixture of marble and light wood. It's the perfect serving platter to get you through not only Thanksgiving, but Hannukah, Christmas, and other winter holidays, as well.
Seasoned Chuck Roast
You can't have a Friendsgiving without a main course, and Aldi's got you covered there, too. For those who want an alternative to Thanksgiving turkey, either the store's cozy Brown Sugar Bourbon Seasoned Chuck Roast or its Steakhouse Seasoned Chuck Roast make for a great main course. Either option will cost you $5.79 and is made of USDA choice beef. This chuck has been available since October 4th, 2024.
Seasoned Pork Loin Roast
If you're more of a pork person, Aldi has an incredibly cheap option for you to scoop up, as well. For just $2.99, you can get a pork loin roast either seasoned with garlic and pepper or with rosemary. The roast takes all the hard prep work out of making flavorful meat and has been available since October 4th, 2024.
Specially Selected Brioche Stuffing
And of course, for those who want to stick with the classic, perfect Thanksgiving turkey, that's always an option, too. Just don't forget about the stuffing! Aldi has a brioche stuffing that comes in either herb, lemon thyme, or garlic rosemary flavors. All of these options have been available since September 6th, 2024, and cost only $1.49 per box.
Bake Shop Dutch Pies
To finish off your terrific evening, there's nothing like a slice of pie to wrap the day up. While there's certainly something to be made for baking them from scratch, you can get all the best holiday pies at Aldi for just $4.99 each and save yourself some time and effort. Starting on November 13th, 2024, Aldi will have apple and cherry pies to cover your fruit cravings, along with pumpkin (which is currently available) and pecan pie options. With all these delicious items coming to the shelves of your nearest Aldi, you're ready to throw the best Friendsgiving your friends have ever feasted on.