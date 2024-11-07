Aldi Finds That Will Help You Win Friendsgiving

While Thanksgiving is a holiday traditionally spent with family, it's also a great time to gather around with your friends. Better yet, if you're not having a traditional family Thanksgiving dinner, you can get creative with your menu and veer away from standard staples like turkey and cranberry sauce.

And, if you are planning on hosting a Friendsgiving, there's one supermarket that's got your back — Aldi. Often rumored to be the cheapest grocery store in America, or at least close to it, this shop has a lineup of items on its shelves for the holidays and plenty of them will work to get the party started. These goodies range from cocktail shakers and items you'll need to get the drinks flowing to gear for creating a spread of appetizers and more. However, they'll only be available for a limited time, and supplies and exact prices will depend on your location.